Thalassemia patients to get Rs 2500 per month in Haryana

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday announced an assistance of Rs 2500 per month for the people in the state suffering from Thalassemia.

Speaking on the occasion of a blood donation camp in Gurugram organized to mark the birthday celebration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Khattar said that Thalassemia patients will be given Rs 2,500 per month and the necessary medical tests for their health will also be done free of cost so that the cost burden of treatment does not fall on the family members.

Chief Minister Khattar also distributed cards among 125 children suffering from Thalassemia through which they can get their blood tests done along with other tests like MRI, etc., free of cost for one year by the Municipal Corporation, Gurugram.

He said that Thalassemia is a serious disease, in which a person’s blood has to be changed after a period and its treatment is expensive. The Ayushman Bharat scheme has been implemented to provide medical treatment facilities to the poor, and is a combined scheme of the Central and state governments, he said.

According to the norms of the Central government, 1.5 lakh families in Haryana were covered under this scheme but the state government has expanded the scope of this scheme due to which now 22 lakh families of the state have now come under the purview of this scheme.

Meanwhile, the CM has announced Mukhyamantri Parivar Swasthya Parikshan Yojana for more than 60 lakh labour families. Under the scheme, tests like ENT, blood, sugar, ECG, etc., will be done free of cost once in a year.

Making this announcement on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti at the state level function in Gurugram, Khattar said that 200 Shram Yogi Clinics will be opened in the state. He said that 100 ambulances with advanced life support facilities would be available in the state.

The CM announced to increase the financial assistance of Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 4 lakh given on the death of an unorganised sector worker at the workplace. The financial assistance given to the handicapped has also been increased. The financial assistance has also been doubled in case of any disability. The Chief Minister also announced to increase the assistance being given to handicapped children from Rs 2,500 per month to Rs 3000.