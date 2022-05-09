T’gana woman kills husband for lover after marriage

A woman murdered her husband, her lover, and four of his friends and relatives just 36 days after their marriage.

The horrifying occurrence occurred on April 28 in Siddipet, Telangana, but was only discovered 10 days later during a police probe.

The woman claimed that her husband died of cardiac arrest, but the police inquiry into a complaint filed by the victim’s mother proved that he was murdered.

Shyamala, 19, strangled K. Chandrasekhar, 24, with the help of her lover Shiva Kumar, according to authorities (20). After failing to poison her husband, she concocted a murder plot with Shiva, which she carried out with the help of Shiva’s four friends and family.

After failing in the first attempt, Shyamala with her lover hatched a new plot. Accordingly, on April 19 she asked Chandrasekhar to take her to a temple. When they reached a deserted place on the outskirts of Anantsagar village, Shiva along with his friends Rakesh, Ranjith, and two relatives Saikrishna and Bhargav, all aged under 25, were forced to stop the two-wheeler by blocking the road with a car.

They overpowered Chandrasekhar, and Shyamala strangled him to death with the help of Shiva. She then notified Chandrasekhar’s family that he had collapsed and died due to chest trouble.

Menavva, the victim’s mother, was sceptical. She filed a police report, casting doubt on Shyamala’s version of events. The police probe revealed the truth.

All six suspects were apprehended by police and brought before a magistrate, who sentenced them to judicial custody.

