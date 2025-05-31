TG govt under fire for Gaddar Award to ‘communal’ film ‘Razakar’

The decision to honour the communally sensitive film ‘Razakar’ with the Gaddar award has come under severe criticism, with the Congress government facing considerable flak from various political parties and citizen groups demanding its withdrawal. The Razakar film, based on the events preceding Operation Polo in the erstwhile State of Hyderabad in 1948, was produced by BJP leader Guddur Narayana Reddy and released ahead of the Assembly elections in the state. Categorised under ‘history’, Razakar also won awards for best music director and best make-up.

However, citizens have questioned how awards instituted by the Telangana government after revolutionary singer Gaddar could be awarded to a film with such communal content, which they claim does not adhere to historical accuracy.

A section of the citizens has started a petition against the decision to award Razakar as the best film in the history category, demanding the film’s withdrawal. “We demand the immediate withdrawal of the film Razakar from the Gaddar Telangana Film Awards. The film misrepresents history, promotes a divisive narrative, and contradicts the values of communal harmony, inclusiveness, and historical integrity that both Telangana and Gaddar Anna stand for. Awarding this film under a historical category is unacceptable,” said the petition.

It further pointed out that “most disturbingly, this film is being considered for an award named after Gaddar Anna, a towering figure of resistance, secularism and justice. Using his name to honour a divisive betrayal of the very values he dedicated his life to uphold.”

Meanwhile, Amjed Ullah Khan, spokesperson of the MBT party, which is opposed to AIMIM, said the film was one-sided and communal. “How was this film, Razakar, selected by the jury for this award? The jury was appointed by the state government, and without the consent of Revanth Reddy, its members could not have been appointed. Giving this Gaddar award to the Razakar film is a matter of shame for Muslims and secular-minded people,” said Khan.

Slamming the Congress government and the AIMIM, he questioned Shabbir Ali, the state government’s adviser in minority affairs, as well as Asaduddin and Akbaruddin Owaisi, for their silence on the key issue. He also demanded action against those in the jury who selected this controversial film. The CPI has also opposed the decision to award Razakar, along with actor Allu Arjun for his film Pushpa 2. The award ceremony will be held on 14 June.