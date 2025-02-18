Tesla begins hiring personnel in India

American electric car maker Tesla has posted advertisements to hire personnel in suburban Mumbai for 14 jobs on its official Tesla careers website as well as the LinkedIn jobs website.

Most of the positions advertised are based in Mumbai, while one position is based in Pune. The positions advertised for are PCB design engineer (Pune), service advisor, parts advisor, service technician, service manager, Tesla advisor, store manager, business operations analyst, customer support supervisor, customer support specialist, delivery operations specialist, order operations specialist, inside sales advisor and consumer engagement manager. All the positions are based in Maharashtra.

Five of its positions, including service technician and various advisory roles, have been advertised in both Mumbai and Delhi, while the rest of the openings, such as customer engagement manager and delivery operations specialist, are only for Mumbai.

The development has come within days after Tesla CEO Elon Musk met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington.

Earlier, the company was hesitant to enter the market due to concerns about high import duties. However, India recently reduced customs duty on luxury cars, dropping the tax from 110% to 70% for vehicles priced over US $40,000 (approximately Rs 35 lakh).

Tesla is also expected to launch a low cost electric vehicle in India, later this year. While the Model 3, its most affordable car in the US, costs around US $30,000 (more than Rs 26 lakh), a cheaper version is expected to be launched in the Indian market.

According to sources, Tesla is likely to open three plants in India. One plant is likely to be in Gujarat, while another one is likely in Andhra Pradesh, while a third plant’s location will be decided later.

Tesla might set up at least two showrooms in India. Mumbai, Delhi as well as Hyderabad are the locations under consideration, sources said.

However, Tesla has not yet revealed which route the company would take to enter the Indian market. It has the option to apply under the Scheme to Promote Manufacturing of Electric Passenger Cars in India (SPMEPCI) in which a company has to invest at least Rs 4,150 crore to set up a manufacturing plant in India. Based on this scheme, the company would have to localise its components and parts by 25% by the third year and 50% by the fifth year.