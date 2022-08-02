Terrorists toss grenade at police post in Gool, Pakistani drone repulsed by BSF

Terrorists on Tuesday tossed a grenade at the police post in the mountainous area of Gool in the Ramban district of Jammu but it missed the target and no damage was caused.

The ADGP (Jammu) Mukesh Singh said that a letter was also found in which the Jammu Kashmir Ghaznavi Force (JKGF) terror outfit has claimed the responsibility for the attack.

Army and Special Operations Group (SOG) have cordoned the area and launched search for terrorists involved in the incident.

The ADGP said that the “grenade blast has occured near the premises of police post Ind which falls in the jurisdiction of police station gool. A letter has also been found claiming it to be done by JKGF. SOG and Army teams have been mobilzed for cordon and search. Case has been registered and investigation in progress”.

It is worth mentioning that the police post was several times attacked when terrorism was at its peak in Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces succeeded in wiping out terrorism in the districts of Ramban, Reasi, Rajouri, Poonch, Doda and Kishtwar in the Jammu division but attempts were being made to revive terror in these areas.

A BJP activist, Talib Hussain, and three other terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were few days ago arrested in the Reasi district and cache of arms and ammunition recovered from them. The group was given the task by their Pakistani handlers to revive terrorism in the Jammu division.

Meanwhile, alert BSF troops have foiled yet another infiltration bid of a Pakistani drone in the Kanachak area of the Jammu district.

Pakistani drones have been dropping arms, ammunition and drugs for terrorists in the districts of Jammu, Samba and Kathua along the international border.

A BSF spokesman said in a statement on Tuesday; “Yesterday night on 1 August alert BSF troops fired on unidentified flying object with blinking light at 2135 hrs in kanachak area as it tried to cross International Border. Blinking light was not observed by troops thereafter. Hectic Search of area is in progress along with Police and other agencies. Nothing recovered so far”.