Terrorists themselves revealed proof of ‘Operation Sindoor’ to entire global fraternity: V-P Dhankhar

Praising the success of ‘Operation Sindoor’, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said no one in the world is asking for proof because the terrorists themselves had revealed the proof of ‘Operation Sindoor’ to the entire global fraternity as the coffins of those targeted were escorted by military and political forces of Pakistan.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating and dedicating 3 MW solar power plant, commercial operation of two harbour mobile cranes and covered dome for coal handling at the Mormugao port in Goa, Dhankhar while applauding the execution of ‘Operation Sindoor’, said, “ …When India responded remarkably effectively to Pakistan’s terrorist misadventure at Pahalgam on April 22……what a precise targeting of Jaish e Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba bases in Muridke and Bahawalpur, sent a global message, a message that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave to the entire world from the heartland of Bihar. Message, terrorism will no longer go unpunished.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at his first public rally after the deadly Pahalgam attack, issued a stern warning, saying India will “identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers”. Speaking in Bihar’s Madhubani, Modi declared India’s resolve to pursue them to the ends of the earth.

Operation Sindoor was launched in response to the brutal killing of 26 people by terrorists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22. The armed forces launched the operation to neutralise the perpetrators. Strikes were carried out on terrorist camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

Addressing the gathering, the Vice-President said the punishment was “exemplary”.

“Strike was deep in the territory, beyond the international border, keeping in mind our ethos to target only terrorists…… No one is asking for proof because the terrorist targeted revealed the proof to the entire global fraternity as coffins were escorted by military force of that country, by political force of that country, and by terrorists. A great achievement, perhaps unrivaled in the annals of democratic functioning,” he said.

Dhankhar further said, “…..Our aim is to be a Viksit Nation, Viksit Bharat @ 2047. This requires an eight-fold increase in per capita income. This calls for peace on our frontiers. Economic development cannot take place if we have war-like situations.”

He said peace is fundamental to growth and development. ”Peace comes from strength—strength in security, strength in economy, strength in development, and deep commitment, unflinching commitment, unqualified commitment to nationalism,” the Vice-President noted.

“I have reiterated on a number of occasions, reiterate here, national security demands unshakable, unflinching commitment to nationalism and relentless preparedness,” he said.

Dhankhar underlined the significance of oceans for the nation and said, “Our Bharat today rises as both global economic force and maritime power are committed to peace, sustainability, and development. We are already the world’s fourth-largest economy and emerging in the Indo-Pacific region, a leader in our own right. Our oceans matter to us now more than ever before. They matter to us for economy, for security, for sustaining our trade.”

Lauding the Union government and Prime Minister Modi, Dhankhar said, “ It was a delightful occasion for me, when three projects with financial outlay of about Rs 300 crore came to be dedicated today. One facet of Narendra Modi government is, they dedicate — which means they complete fast. The Prime Minister’s passion is for development; development is his mission, and he believes in fast execution — and execution of a scale.”