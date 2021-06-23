The Core Group consisting of top officials of civil administration, intelligence agencies and security forces discussed measures to counter the shift in terrorists’ modus operandi of attacking soft targets in Jammu and Kashmir. The Core Group called for continued efforts along with the civil society to counter the separatist propaganda and break the cycle of violence for long term peace in Kashmir.

The meeting was co-chaired by the General Officer Commanding, Chinar Corps, Lt General DP Pandey and Director General of J&K Police, Dilbag Singh, in Srinagar on Tuesday evening.

The officials shared inputs about the Line of Control and hinterland security situation. The officials stated that the ceasefire has improved the security situation along the border, however, intelligence inputs of terrorist launch pads and terrorist training activities in Pakistan indicate the need to be alert along the Line of Control. There are indications of heightened activity in the last two months. The cross-border smuggling of narcotics and weapons continues to be a focus of the intelligence agencies and security forces. This included continued vigil and checks on all passes leading to Kashmir valley.

Review of violence indicators of first six months of the year show an improvement in all security parameters. There is a joint security forces effort at targeting the OGW network that sustains terrorism and focused efforts by the police have led to apprehension of nearly 400 such persons. Local recruitment though lower than previous years, continues to be the focus area of the security and intelligence agencies. The effort is to engage with the vulnerable youth and target the OGW network engaged in the recruitment process. The recruitment is higher in some pockets where synergised counter actions are being executed.

The officials shared continued focus on vehicles of dubious antecedents as they are used for transportation of arms and contraband, and also can be used for Vehicle Based IEDs. The efforts of some outfits to use a variety of IEDs are being proactively countered. Reports of encroachments along the national highway are being checked as these can cause security threats to the convoy movement on the highways.

The officials deliberated on the propaganda effort by Pakistan and their antagonistic information warfare tactics. These efforts include propaganda to legitimize killing of Kashmiri civilians by the terrorists. The use of social media to spread disinformation is widespread and needs to be countered proactively by a joint effort.

Meanwhile, the DGP in a security review meeting in Srinagar on Wednesday directed officers to revisit the security arrangements as terrorists would continue to look for soft targets. He stressed upon the officers to keep an eye on the potential trouble mongers looking to foment trouble. He asked for analyzing the ground situations on a real time basis and added that the safety of people should be ensured.