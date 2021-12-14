Terrorist killed in Jammu’s Poonch district

In a successful joint operation, the Indian Army and J&K Police on Tuesday eliminated an unidentified terrorist in Behramgala of district Poonch in the Jammu division.

The operation that was launched on 13 December was long stretched and concluded in the early hours today.

On receiving specific intelligence inputs of the presence of armed terrorists in the area, the Army and police cordoned the area.

During the encounter in the early hours on 14 December, the terrorist attempted to escape while opening fire at the security personnel, however, he was neutralised in the ensuing fire. One AK-47 rifle, four magazines and pouches have been recovered from the slain terrorist, said defence spokesman Lt. Colonel Devender Anand.

It is worth mentioning that Pakistani agencies have again started pushing in terrorists through the Line of Control (LOC) in the Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu.

J&K DGP Dilbag Singh last week said that there have been recent incursions by Pakistan in some places in which some Pakistani terrorists have infiltrated to this side.

He said that the terrorists are on our radar and some of them have been killed in the operations and I hope that Pakistani terrorists who have infiltrated will be neutralized soon as the operations are on against them. He said that the main motive of the Pakistani sponsored terrorists is to kill civilians and policemen.