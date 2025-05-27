Terrorism is not a proxy war, but a well-planned strategy, will be dealt with sternly: PM Modi

Vowing to eliminate terrorism from the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the terror activities are not a proxy war but a well-planned war strategy, which would receive a stern response accordingly.

Addressing the gathering in Gandhinagar, which included top state officials, urban planners, and stakeholders from across sectors, he said, “Now we don’t have to provide proof, they are giving it themselves. That’s why I say this can no longer be called a proxy war. Because the terrorists whose funerals were held after May 6 were given state honours in Pakistan. Pakistan’s flags were placed on their coffins, and their army saluted them. This proves that terrorist activities are not a proxy war; this is a well-planned war strategy. You are already at war, and you will receive the response accordingly”.

He said,” No matter how healthy the body is, if a thorn pricks it, the entire body is in pain. Now we have decided that we will remove that thorn…”

The PM confirmed that India is now the fourth-largest economy in the world.

“Today, India has become the world’s fourth-largest economy. It is a matter of pride for all of us that we have now surpassed Japan. I still remember the excitement across the country when we moved from sixth to fifth place, especially among the youth. The reason was clear, India had overtaken the UK, which ruled over us for 250 years…”

Modi said, “I have been in Gujarat for the past two days, yesterday I visited Vadodara, Dahod, Bhuj, Ahmedabad, and this morning, Gandhinagar. Everywhere I went, it felt like a wave of patriotism, like the roaring sound of a saffron sea. The roar of the saffron sea, the fluttering Tricolour and immense love for the motherland in every heart. It was a sight to behold, it was an unforgettable scene…”

He said terror kept bleeding India, and we did nothing. After losing wars with India, Pakistan resorted to proxy wars. PM Modi said, “… Whenever war broke out with Pakistan, all three times the Indian armed forces decisively defeated them. Realizing it couldn’t win a direct battle, Pakistan resorted to proxy war. It began training militants and sending them into India. These trained terrorists targeted innocent, unarmed civilians, people traveling, sitting in hotels, or visiting as tourists…”

He said terrorists should have been dealt with in 1947 during partition.

“In 1947, when ‘Maa Bharti’ (India) was partitioned, ‘Katni Chahiye Thi Zanjeerein Par Kat Di Gai Bhujayein’, the country was divided into three parts. On that very night, the first terrorist attack took place on the soil of Kashmir. A part of Maa Bharti was captured by Pakistan using terrorists in the name of mujahideen…”

Earlier, PM Modi held a roadshow in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar. He inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development projects worth Rs 5,536 crore at the Mahatma Mandir of this Gujarat district. He participated in the celebrations of 20 years of Gujarat Urban Growth Story and launched Urban Development Year 2025, marking 20 years of the state’s structured and sustainable urban transformation.

The event outlines the next phase of Gujarat’s urban strategy, reinforcing the state’s reputation as a leader in urban planning, clean energy, and infrastructure innovation. The State Clean Air Programme, which aims to tackle air pollution through a multi-sectoral approach, will also be launched during the event, reflecting Gujarat’s commitment to sustainable and clean urban living.

The visit underscores Gujarat’s model of integrated urban development and aligns with India’s larger goal of building world-class infrastructure and green mobility solutions.

Earlier on Monday, PM Modi addressed a road show in Bhuj, where he asserted that India maintains a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, which Operation Sindoor has reinforced, and anyone who dares to spill Indian blood will face consequences.

Mr Modi also announced that the entire railway network in Gujarat is now 100 per cent electrified.