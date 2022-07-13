Terrorism won’t end till Govt wins hearts of Kashmiris: Farooq  

National Conference President and Member Parliament Dr Farooq Abdullah, on Wednesday, said, that “terrorism will not end in Jammu and Kashmir until the Government of India wins hearts of Kashmiris and simultaneously initiates a dialogue with Pakistan”.

Speaking to mediapersons at the party headquarters in Srinagar, Dr. Abdullah said, “Until we find a viable solution to the Kashmir issue, terrorism will not end and people will continue to suffer and die while nobody will pay any heed.”

Pointing out that BJP ministers often announce that militancy will end, he said, “I am telling them this will not happen until you win the hearts of the people of Kashmir.”

Dr. Abdullah stressed that India is a country of unity in diversity. India is a diverse country and nothing is common in Tamil Nadu and Kashmir, be it culture, food or weather. But what makes us remain together is the unity of India. We should strengthen the diversity which led us to the unity of the country, he contended.

“If we try to break the diversity, our country will be put into misery and to come out of that would be very difficult”, he added.

He urged the government to announce adequate ex gratia in favour of the bereaved family of the police officer shot dead by terrorists so that they could live with honour.

Answering a question about the situation in Sri Lanka, Dr. Abdullah said, “God forbid, and save us from the circumstances through which Sri Lanka is passing at present. We pray for the people of Sri Lanka to overcome the problems and may their lives flourish again”.

“Leaders of our country should keep in mind the present situation in Sri Lanka, understand it and take appropriate steps to avoid similar circumstances to develop in our nation,” he said.