Terror incidents can’t derail assembly elections in J&K: CEC

Asserting that the recent incidents of terrorism cannot derail the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar on Friday said that the Election Commission (EC) was committed to conducting polls in the union territory (UT) at the earliest.

Kumar, who was addressing a press conference here after the conclusion of the two days visit of the EC to J&K during which it reviewed the preparedness to hold the elections, said “We will not allow any internal or external forces derail the electoral process.”

Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and SS Sandhu were also present in the media briefing.

“Time is ripe for holding the assembly elections and one will be allowed to disrupt the process. This will be a chicken and egg situation if we succumb to such tactics of the enemies of peace,” he said.

“Our security forces are prepared to tackle any such situation,” the CEC said.

“We are confident and it is our resolve to hold the assembly elections in J&K at the earliest,” he said.

Replying to a question about the recent terror incidents in the Jammu region, Kumar said nefarious elements will try to fail the good achievement of a peaceful and largely participated Lok Sabha election particularly in the Kashmir valley.”

The recent Lok Sabha election was historical with the massive turnout of voters in Jammu and Kashmir. Our resolve is to perform more effectively in the assembly elections, he added.

Kumar said that during the meeting of the EC with officers of the UT government, “they told us that they are prepared for the elections and they will tackle the challenges that come in the way.”

He said that elections were due in four or five states and they have different timelines of completion of the term of their respective assemblies.

The final date for holding elections in J&K will be decided when we return to Delhi and assess the availability of security forces for peaceful conduct of polls.

Kumar said all parties in Jammu and Kashmir are “batting strongly” for holding assembly elections.

“We are committed to conducting polls in Jammu and Kashmir at the earliest and we will not let any internal or external forces derail the election.”

The CEC said that directions have been given to enforcement agencies to ensure free, fair and inducement free elections. Directions have also been given to DMs and SPs to ensure free, fair and inducement free elections.

Directions have also been given to provide adequate security to all contesting parties.

We are very serious towards drug abuse by the youth and directions have been given to sternly deal with the issue when the model code of conduct comes into force.

“I was told that action on this account has started today,” he said.

During our two days visit, “we met the state’s national and recognised parties and all of them praised the public and Election Commission for the successful Lok Sabha polls in Jammu and Kashmir. They all said it was a historic achievement, it had good participation, and no incident of violence took place which has boosted people’s confidence.”

All the parties demanded that the Assembly polls be held at the earliest with elected representatives who have a better connection with the people, he said.

“More or less all the political parties, except one or two, also wanted that a level-playing field be established,” said the CEC.

“They had another demand that there was a review of security of political functionaries in the state in which security of some of them were downgraded, some did not get it and some were upgraded. Their perception was that everyone should get equal security so that they can get involved in political activities without any fear, irrespective of the party they are from,” said Kumar.