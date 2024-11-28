Terror activities accused Salman Rehman Khan extradited to India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in close coordination with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Interpol on Thursday helped in the extradition of Salman Rehman Khan from Rwanda, who is wanted by the terror probing agency in the country.

According to the CBI, the NIA had filed a case related to offences of alleged criminal conspiracy against Khan, for being associated with Lashkar- e- Taiba (LeT), and providing support to the internationally proscribed terrorist organisation.

According to officials, the subject being a member of internationally proscribed terrorist organisation Lashkar e Taiba (LeT) had assisted in allegedly providing arms, ammunition and explosives to further terrorist activities in Bengaluru city, while a FIR was also lodged in Hebbal Police Station, Bengaluru city in this regard.

On NIA’s request, CBI had got a ‘Red Notice’ issued against Rehman from the Interpol on August 2, and the same was circulated to all law enforcement agencies globally for tracking of the wanted criminal.

He was subsequently geo- located in Rwanda with assistance from the Interpol National Central Bureau – Kigali.

Finally he was returned to India on Thursday by a security team from NIA.

Recently, another Red Notice subject Barkat Ali Khan, wanted by CBI in a case registered at Mumbai was located in Saudi Arabia through Interpol channels, and was brought back by a team of the federal agency November 14.

Khan was wanted for offences that include rioting and use of explosive substances.

CBI had also coordinated the return of Raihan Arabikkalalarikkal, a Red Notice subject, wanted for alleged sexual offences against a minor, in a case of Mannarkkad Police Station, Pattambi, Kerala.

He was located in Saudi Arabia through assistance of Interpol’s NCB- Riyadh, and subsequently, was brought back on November 10.

The CBI as a National Central Bureau for INTERPOL in India coordinates closely with all Law Enforcement Agencies(LEAs) here for cooperation.

Since, 2021, as many as 100 wanted criminals including 26 this year, have been returned to India through coordination via Interpol channels.