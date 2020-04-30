This week has been a terrible one for Indian cinema as another legendary actor, Rishi Kapoor, has died in a hospital in Mumbai at the age of 67. On Wednesday, actor Irrfan Khan, who was battling a rare cancer, passed away.

Kapoor, who fought a long battle with cancer, has not been keeping well and was admitted to the HN Reliance Hospital by his family on Wednesday morning after he suffered some breathing problem.

The news about his hospitalisation was informed by his brother Randhir Kapoor yesterday. However, his condition was stated to be stable.

Leaders across political lines poured their tributes to the late leader. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was among the first to express grief over the veteran actor’s demise.

Terming Rishi Kapoor’s sudden demise as shocking, Information & Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar offered his condolences to the family of the late actor.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawat said Rishi Kapoor’s passing away “is an irreplaceable loss to Indian cinema.”

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also offered his condolences and said that he is “saddened by the sudden demise of Rishi Kapoor who left a profound imprint on Bollywood by his versatility acting.”

Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor said he is saddened by the demise of his senior schoolmate.

The Youth Congress, in a tweet, also expressed its anguish over the demise of “Hindi cinema’s most beloved, film legend and veteran actor” Rishi Kapoor.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik, also offered their condolences in respective tweets.

The actor returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year.

In February, Kapoor was hospitalised twice due to his health issues.

He was first admitted to a hospital in Delhi where he was attending a family function. At the time, Kapoor had said that he was suffering from an “infection”.

After his return to Mumbai, he was again admitted to a hospital with viral fever. He was discharged soon after.

Kapoor, who has been quite active on social media, hasn’t posted anything on his Twitter account since April 2.

Son of the legendary actor Raj Kapoor ad Krishna Kapoor, Rishi made his first film appearance at the tender age of 3 years in Shree420. His debut role was in Raj Kapoor directorial Mera Naam Joker. He then became a heartthrob with RK Films’ Bobby.

Rishi Kapoor was a popular actor through the 1970s to the 1990s when he worked in movies like Amar Akbar Anthony, Coolie, Karz and Chandni among more. In his later years, he was known for his character roles in movies like Hum Tum, Agneepath and Kapoor & Sons among more. He was last seen in The Body alongside Emraan Hashmi.

The actor recently announced his next project, a remake of Hollywood film “The Intern”, also featuring Deepika Padukone.