TERI to organise three days World Sustainability Development Summit from 16 to 18 February

The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) is organizing the 21st edition of its annual flagship event, the World Sustainability Development Summit (WSDS) 2022 from 16th to 18th February.

The three days virtual summit aims to build a resilient planet and ensure a sustainable and equitable future.

World Sustainable Development Summit 2022 will bring together heads of States, representatives from international organizations, government, business and industry, research and academia, civil society, and youth to deliberate on the modus operandi required for equitable responses to enhance planetary resilience.

The Summit intends to have key discussions on climate change, sustainable consumption and production, energy and resource security, resilience, and global commons. This summit will include ministerial sessions, youth plenary, women leadership plenary, corporate plenary, and other thematic tracks.

Besides, it will also release Act4Earth Manifesto and Act4Earth Strategy papers in order to reinforce commitment at all levels to enhance ambition and action.

Dr. Vibha Dhawan, Director General, The Energy and Resources Institute, said, “For over 20 years, this Summit has successfully garnered varied views on sustainable development and climate action through brainstorming deliberations aiming at sensitizing political establishments and civil society to act. We have so far hosted over 25000 delegates in this series of summits. We are looking forward to this year’s 21st edition of the summit and the active participation of all stakeholders.”

The Summit will play a constructivist role in guiding activities such as the COP27 Compass and SDG Charter, added Dhawan.