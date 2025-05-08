Tensions with Pakistan cast shadow on federal dialogue: Eastern Zonal Council meet in Ranchi postponed

In a significant fallout of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the Eastern Zonal Council meeting scheduled to be held in Ranchi on May 10 under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been postponed.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has communicated the decision to all four participating states—Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and West Bengal.

While the Centre has not officially disclosed the reason for the deferment, highly placed sources suggest the move is directly linked to the prevailing cross-border tensions and internal deliberations following Operation Sindoor.

Shah was expected to arrive in Ranchi a day earlier on May 9. However, following a high-level all-party meeting in Delhi amid heightened geopolitical developments, the government decided to put the zonal meeting on hold.

Adding to the political unease in the region, Ranchi district authorities have imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

The directive, issued by Ranchi Sadar Sub-Divisional Magistrate Utkarsh Kumar, prohibits public assemblies, protests, rallies, and processions in sensitive zones across the city.

The move comes in the wake of alerts indicating possible demonstrations by political and social organizations at locations that have recently shifted from designated protest zones like Zakir Hussain Park to high-security areas such as Raj Bhavan, the Chief Minister’s residence on Kanke Road, and other government complexes.

These restrictions apply within 100 meters of the perimeter of the Chief Minister’s residence, Raj Bhavan, and the Jharkhand High Court. A 500-meter restriction zone has been placed around the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly.

Similar prohibitions have also been ordered around Nepal House and the Project Bhawan premises, including the HEC complex in Dhurwa.

This sweeping clampdown on civic activity reflects the growing sensitivity in governance and law enforcement circles.

With the postponement of the Eastern Zonal Council meeting, Ranchi has transitioned from a hub of federal coordination to a city under heightened administrative caution.

As New Delhi recalibrates its strategy on the western front, the ripple effects are now visibly unsettling the rhythm of federal dialogue in the east.