Tensions grip Assam’s Dhubri after alleged cow slaughter sparks communal clashes; 16 arrested, prohibitory orders enforced

Authorities in Dhubri town of western Assam imposed prohibitory orders following a surge in communal tensions triggered by the alleged discovery of cow meat near a local temple.

The situation, which escalated rapidly over the weekend, has led to violence, arrests, and the imposition of strict restrictions to prevent further unrest.

Police and administrative officials confirmed that a suspected cow head was found near a temple on Sunday, sparking widespread anger among Hindu groups.

The incident coincided with Eid celebrations, during which, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, there were “several instances” of illegal cow slaughter reported from different parts of the state.

Tensions flared in Dhubri’s Magistrate Colony and New Market areas, where a mob allegedly attacked vegetable vendors and e-rickshaw drivers. In response, police used tear gas to disperse crowds and restore order. At least 16 individuals have been arrested so far in connection with the unrest, authorities said.

To contain the situation, on Monday, Dhubri District Magistrate Dibakar Nath invoked Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, effectively instituting what he termed a “semi-curfew.” The emergency order prohibits gatherings of five or more people, bans all public meetings and rallies, and mandates the closure of shops and markets within the town limits until further notice. However, movements related to emergency services are exempt.

“There is a high likelihood of a breach of peace and communal violence,” Nath stated in the order, which was issued ex-parte — meaning it was enacted without individual notice due to the urgency of the situation.

To quell rising tension, district officials convened emergency peace talks on Sunday, bringing together community leaders from both Hindu and Muslim groups. While the situation remains tense, officials said it was under control as of evening.

Chief Minister Sarma weighed in, linking the unrest to reported incidents of illegal cow slaughter during Eid. “Meat was allegedly thrown at multiple locations in the state,” he said, calling for a thorough investigation into the incidents.

Meanwhile, authorities have urged residents to remain indoors, refrain from sharing unverified information, and maintain communal harmony.

“There’s no need to panic,” Nath said. “Mutual respect between communities is essential at this hour.”

The administration has assured that further arrests will be made if necessary and that those

Dhubri, located on the western tip of Assam along the Bangladesh border, has a mixed population of Hindus and Muslims and has witnessed communal tensions in the past. Assam’s cow protection laws, revised in 2021, ban the slaughter of cows and the sale of beef in areas predominantly inhabited by Hindus, adding another layer of complexity in multi-ethnic, multi-religious districts like Dhubri.