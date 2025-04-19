Tension in MP town over girl’s abduction

Tension erupted in Sanodha town of Sagar district in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday following the alleged abduction of a girl by a boy from another religion. Irate villagers ransacked and torched several shops in the area.

A heavy police force was deployed in the area to bring the situation under control.

According to Collector Sandeep G R, information was received about a crowd gathering in the town, and officials from the police and district administration reached the spot to bring the situation under control.

Local BJP MLA Pradeep Laria also arrived at the spot. He alleged that the boy, a Muslim, had abducted the girl. The MLA also charged that the boy has a criminal background.

The police have launched a search for the missing girl and the boy.