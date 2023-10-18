Tension grips J-K’s Arnia sector as 2 BSF jawans injured in ceasefire violation

Two BSF jawans were injured after Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire by firing at an Indian border post at Arnia sector of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.

A BSF spokesman said constables Alok Saha (44) and Sujeet Biswas (35) of 120 Battalion were injured in the incident

“Pakistan Rangers at 8.15 pm on Tuesday resorted to unprovoked firing towards Vikram post which was befittingly retaliated by the alert force in the Arnia sector. Two BSF personnel received bullet injuries and were immediately provided medical assistance ,” he said.

Advertisement

The two jawans belong to West Bengal, he said.

Villagers in the Arnia sector along the nearly 100 km-long international border between India and Pakistan in the Jammu division have been the victims of indiscriminate shelling by Pakistani troops since 1948. However, the ceasefire ordered during the Atal Behari Vajpayee regime in 2003 had brought peace in the region.

Last night’s firing, however, has again triggered fear among the residents.