Tension flares up after youth hacked to death in Odisha’s Khordha

Tension flared up in Odisha’s Khordha district following the murder of a youth over past enmity on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Md Sajjid, a resident of the Mukundaprasad area in Khordha.

As per the complaint filed by the deceased’s brother, around 30 to 40 youths assaulted Sajid with sharp weapons near a nursery in the Chachara Sahi area on Sunday noon.

Sajjid was rushed to the nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Following Sajjid’s death, his relatives and others held a road blockade keeping his body on the road.

Sajjid’s supporters later went berserk and ransacked the vehicles and houses of many residents of Poda Sahi, Dadhibaman Sahi in the Mukundaprasad area.

Sources also revealed that the attackers did not even spare pet animals during the attack.

Upon receipt of the information, police and officials of district administration reached the spot and tried to bring the situation under control.

Speaking to media persons, Khordha Collector Chanchal Rana said that a case of death has been reported at the DHH (District Headquarters Hospital) and the law and order situation arose following the death of the youth.

He also said that an FIR would be registered based on the complaint by the deceased’s relatives.

Police will investigate the case from all angles.

“As Khordha municipality is a peaceful place and the residents here are very peaceful, we are appealing to people through you to not spread rumours and maintain peace. The police and administration will ensure stringent action against those accused who are responsible for the situation,” Rana added.

He also said that a probe is underway to ascertain whether the violence is between the communities or a fallout of an individual incident.

Senior police officials, including Director General of Police Y.B. Khurania also visited the affected areas and appealed to the residents to maintain peace and not take the law into their own hands.

Meanwhile, the district administration on Sunday evening enforced Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, which replaced Section 144 of the CrPC, in ward number 2, 21, 22 and some parts of ward number 1 and 3 of Mukundaprasad area of Khordha.

The order prohibits the assembly of five or more persons at any public place without permission, public rally, procession, demonstration, dharna, shouting slogans in public places, carrying of lethal weapons, etc.