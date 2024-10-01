Tension escalates in Manipur amid abductions, bandh and killing of UKNA member

Manipur is witnessing a surge in violence and unrest, with multiple incidents reflecting the deepening ethnic and insurgent conflicts in the state.

In Thoubal district, a 48-hour bandh called by a Joint Action Committee (JAC) continues to disrupt life after two youths, Oinam Thoithoi Singh and Thokchom Thoithoiba Singh, were abducted by militants last Friday. Protestors have blocked National Highway 102, halted public transport, and shut down businesses, demanding the safe release of the youths. A third abductee, Ngangom Johnson, was rescued by the army, but efforts to secure the release of the remaining two continue.

The ongoing unrest stems from the broader ethnic tensions between the Meitei and Kuki communities, which have claimed over 200 lives since May last year. Protestors, primarily women and youths, are burning tires and creating roadblocks, vowing to continue the agitation until the youths are released.

In a separate incident, Satkhohao Haokip, a member of the United Kuki National Army (UKNA), was shot dead by unidentified gunmen at his residence in Churachandpur district on September 30 night. This killing underscores the persistent violence in the region, which has seen clashes between the Kuki-Zo and Meitei communities, as well as insurgent-related violence.

Amid these growing tensions, the state government extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) for another six months, starting from this September 26. The extension applies to most parts of the state, except for areas under 19 police stations. Authorities cited ongoing ethnic violence and insurgent activities as reasons for extending AFSPA, which grants special powers to the armed forces in “disturbed areas.”

With no end in sight to the unrest, both the bandh and the killing of Haokip highlight the fragile security situation in Manipur, where ethnic and insurgent conflicts continue to destabilize daily life. The state’s leadership, including Chief Minister N Biren Singh, is closely monitoring developments as efforts to restore peace are underway.