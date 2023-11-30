Telugu stars cast votes in Telangana assembly polls

In a demonstration of civic duty and a celebration of democracy, popular Telugu actor Meka Srikanth exercised his right to vote at the Jubilee Hills polling station in Hyderabad during the ongoing Telangana Assembly polls. Encouraging fellow citizens to participate in the electoral process, Srikanth emphasized the significance of showcasing the power of democracy through the act of voting.

The electoral fervor swept across all 119 Assembly constituencies in Telangana, with polling stations witnessing elaborate arrangements to facilitate a smooth voting process. The voting, which commenced at 7 am, is scheduled to conclude at 6 pm, allowing ample time for citizens to partake in this democratic exercise.

Joining the ranks of conscientious voters, acclaimed actor Allu Arjun cast his vote at the BSNL centre polling booth no 153 in Hyderabad’s Jubilee area. Displaying a sense of equality with his fellow citizens, Arjun patiently waited in line to fulfill his civic responsibility.

The star-studded participation continued as other notable celebrities, including Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Jr NTR, made early appearances at various polling booths alongside their families. Chiranjeevi, who garnered attention from both media and fans, urged the people of the state to exercise their right to vote, emphasizing its paramount importance in shaping the democratic landscape. Amidst the commotion, he conveyed a simple yet powerful message, stating, “Everybody should cast their votes! That is it.”

Allu Arjun, engaging with voters while standing in the queue, expressed his responsibility by urging everyone to cast their votes in a conscientious manner. Taking to social media, he reinforced the message, sharing a picture and writing, “Please. Cast your vote responsibly.”

Jr NTR, accompanied by his family, participated in the democratic process at the P Obul Reddy Public School polling booth in Hyderabad. The actor, seen patiently waiting with his wife and mother, embodied the spirit of civic engagement.

The veteran actor Venkatesh Daggubati and Oscar-winning music director MM Keeravani were also among the prominent Telugu personalities present at various polling booths in Hyderabad, Telangana. Keeravani, in addition to casting his vote, took a moment to interact with the media, adding another layer of celebrity engagement to the electoral event.