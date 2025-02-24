Telangana tunnel collapse: Jharkhand’s 4 villages wait anxiously

A devastating tunnel collapse in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool district has plunged four villages in Jharkhand’s Gumla district into an agonizing wait. Among the eight workers trapped beneath the debris, four are sons of Jharkhand—Santosh Sahu, Anuj Sahu, Jagta Khes, and Sandeep Sahu. With almost two days gone and no sign of a breakthrough, hope and despair hangs in fragile balance.

The workers, who had left their homes seeking livelihood, now remain buried under tonnes of rubble, their families gripped by an unbearable silence. Santosh Sahu, a father of three, was the sole earner of his family. His wife, Santoshi Devi, along with their children, have been in constant prayer, seeking divine intervention at temples. In nearby villages, kitchens remain cold, no food has been cooked since the news broke, grief tightening its grip on the communities.

A Race Against Time, But Hope Fades

Chief Minister Hemant Soren has intervened, urging Telangana authorities for swift and safe rescue operations. The state’s migrant control cell has reached out, but with rescue teams yet to establish contact with the trapped workers, anxiety deepens. The slow progress has drawn criticism from fellow workers, who believe immediate action could have saved lives.

Adding to the distress, labourers from Gumla working in Telangana have revealed that wages have been unpaid for three months, leaving many in financial hardships. Some now want to return home and have urged the Jharkhand government for assistance.

Meanwhile, villages wait in collective sorrow. The air is heavy with murmured prayers, the silence punctuated only by the wails of worried mothers and the whispers of anxious neighbours. As darkness falls once more, Jharkhand holds its breath, clinging to the last shreds of hope.