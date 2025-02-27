SCR teams deployed to remove metal debris from tunnel accident site

Work has begun in full swing finally since last night to cut out the damaged part of the Tunnel Boring Machine inside the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) Tunnel inside to search for the eight men feared to be trapped in it.

Special cutting machines brought in by the engineering division of the South Central Railway (SCR) for cutting thick metals were taken inside the tunnel for the task. After getting the nod from the Border Roads Organisation personnel, the slush is also being removed and loco dumpers were pressed into service.

Irrigation minister N Uttam Reddy who was present at the site assured that task of rescue would be completed within 2-3 days and work will resume inside the tunnel top complete the complex project within two-three months.

The slush, coupled with metal and concrete debris at the accident site has made the tunnel boring machine completely inaccessible. The special cutters brought in by the SCR team were being used to cut out the damaged portion of the TBM to create an access path to the end of the tunnel where the workers were suspected to be trapped.

After the collector of Nagarkurnool sought help from SCR to remove the heavy iron and steel debris two teams of metal cutting experts were deployed from Secunderabad, Lallaguda and Rayanapadu workshops.

According to SCR the equipment that has been sent includes plasma cutting machine, Brocho cutting machine, Ultra thermic cutting equipment, oxygen cylinders and welding machine. The first team has already reached the site and the second will reach soon.

Reddy said rescue teams were now working round the clock, using the most advanced technology and equipment to extract the trapped workers.

“Plasma cutters, high grade shutters and debris removal machinery were being used at the site while international experts were overseeing the strategy. Tunnel boring machines and dewatering processes were reactivated to clear the obstructions,” said the minister. He added that precautionary restrictions were imposed to ensure safety of the rescue teams.

Reinforced support structures are being used to stabilize the pathway leading to the TBM machine to ensure safety of the rescuers. “Officials have been instructed to accelerate debris removal and reinforce weakened sections of the tunnel to prevent secondary collapse,” said Reddy.

The high humidity inside the tunnel has turned into an additional challenge for those working to remove the debris.