Telangana shocker: Man kills wife, boils chopped body parts in pressure cooker; arrested

In a shocking case of murder in Telangana’s Rangareddy district, a man allegedly killed his wife, dismembered her body, and boiled some of the chopped parts in a pressure cooker. The remaining body parts were reportedly disposed of in a nearby lake.

According to the police, the incident came to light when a missing person case was registered by the woman’s mother at Jillelaguda under Meerpet Police Station limits.

In her complaint, the woman claimed that her daughter, Madhavi, who was married to Gurumurthy for the past 13 years, has gone missing.

Meerpet Police Inspector Nagaraju said the couple argued over something and the wife walked out of the house. Later the husband allegedly killed his wife and cut the body in several parts.

“For the last five years, both the wife and husband have been living with their two children in Meerpet Police Station limits in Venkateswara Colony. On the 16th of this month, the complainant’s daughter Madhavi and her husband Gurumurthy argued over some issue and walked out of the house. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter,” he said.