Man held for murder of estranged wife

A 48-year-old man has been arrested for the murder of his estranged wife who was separated from her on the suspicion of her affair with another man, the police said on Monday.

The deceased was living alone after her separation from her husband, the accused, Ashok, who worked as a labourer.

According to the police, after receiving a call from Nangli Vihar about the murder of the woman, a police team rushed to the spot and discovered the body of the deceased with a stab wound on her throat with blood oozing from the injury.

The complainant stated that he had rented the third floor of his house to Raju Gupta about seven months ago. He brought two women, the deceased Rani and one Saroja, introducing them as mother and daughter, and said both would reside with him.

She met with Raju Gupta, who worked as a labourer contractor, some seven-eight years ago and helped her rent a room.

The deceased’s aunt, Saroj, told the police that Rani was staying with her former husband Ashok for the last four days before the murder.

The police party filed a complaint based on the house owner’s complaint. The crime scene was inspected and photographed by the FSL team and exhibits were collected from the site. The deceased’s body was sent to DDU Hospital, Hari Nagar for post-mortem.

The police launched an investigation into the matter and scanned CCTV footage of the area, mobile details of deceased Rani, and statements of witnesses who last saw her. Based on the outcome of the investigation, the police suspected the deceased’s former husband, Ashok, and apprehended him from Chitrakoot, Madhya Pradesh.

Ashok disclosed that Rani had come to Delhi without his knowledge and he suspected that she had relations with other persons. So he killed her.

The accused was sent to three-day police custody to recover the weapon used in the commission of the crime.