Telangana Police foils ‘honour killing’ plot

Police in Telangana’s Rajanna Sircilla district has foiled an “honour killing” with the arrest of a two-member gang hired by a man to eliminate his daughter’s lover.

Neelam Srinivas had agreed to pay a killer-for-hire gang Rs 5 lakh to kill Manoj Kumar, who was having an affair with his daughter despite her marriage to someone else.

The murder plan was discovered shortly after a young man was killed in Hyderabad for marrying two people of different faiths. In Saroornagar on the night of May 4, he was hacked to death by relatives of his wife.

Srinivas, a resident of Vemulawada town, allegedly hired two killers, one from Bihar, to assassinate Manoj Kumar, 25, according to Rajanna Sircilla police.

Manoj Kumar had a long-standing crush on Srinivas’ daughter Sirisha, 23. Sirisha continued the romance despite being married to another individual a year ago. A few months ago, she ran off with Manoj Kumar to Mumbai. She returned after a week there, but her husband refused to accept her. She has been staying with her parents since then.

Manoj Kumar’s affair with Sirisha continued, so her father and his friend M. Kuntaiah devised a plan to kill him. They agreed to a Rs 5 lakh deal with Bihar’s Lakhindra Sahni and Korutla’s B. Rajukmar.

On Thursday, the four met at a bus station to discuss Manoj Kumar’s movements and the murder plot. A police patrol crew discovered them driving under dubious conditions and pulled them over.

Police Superintendent Police officers searched the car and discovered two sickles set up to carry out the murder plot, according to Rahul Hegde. The accused disclosed their plan when questioned.

Police arrested the accused and produced them before a court, which sent them to judicial custody. A car, four cell phones, a motorbike and Rs 5,000 cash was seized from them.

(with inputs from IANS)