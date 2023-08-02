Telangana Guv takes a dig at KCR for failing to visit flood-hit

Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday took a jibe at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, albeit without naming him. During her visit to flood-hit areas of Warangal, she pointed out that the “top most people’s representative” failed to tour the flood-affected districts of the state.

Her dig came soon after Rao visited Maharashtra yesterday for the expansion of the BRS. During the visit, the governor was accompanied by local BJP leader and spokesperson Rakesh Reddy. This has raised many an eyebrow though she claimed that her only concern was people’s suffering, nothing else.

Last year too, the governor and the chief minister had visited a flood-hit Bhadrachalam on the same day and Dr Soundararajan had claimed that it was her visit that forced the chief minister to visit the area.

Today, she visited the flood-affected areas of Bhadrakali Bund, Nayeem Nagar and Jawahar Nagar of Warangal. The city was one of the worst affected areas due to floods following 48 hours of heavy rain. People blame rampant encroachment as the cause of flooding. The recent floods claimed more than 40 lives.

“I was really pained visiting those places. People are suffering for want of food and water. In NTR Nagar, people lamented that though there is water everywhere, there is no water to drink. The government should have taken measures to provide food and water. They said they have not eaten for two to three days.”

She asked the Red Cross to help the flood-affected people but conceded that resources were limited. Hence, she urged the government to act.

Dr Soundararajan further said, “They (the flood-hit) have ignored the basic infrastructure facilities… I am requesting on behalf of the people. I have no personal interest. The people’s representative, the top most people’s representative also should visit the place.”

She alleged that some people (BRS) had tried to block her convoy. “Let them come. Instead of blocking my car, let them come and meet the people,” Dr Soundararajan dared.

Yesterday, while the chief minister was away in Maharashtra, the governor had made an appeal to people to come forward and help the flood victims who have lost everything. The Telangana Cabinet has allocated Rs 500 crore to repair and restore flood damages.