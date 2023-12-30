Telangana Guv rubbishes reports of seeking ticket for LS polls

Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday denied that she was keen on contesting the Lok Sabha elections and dismissed reports of seeking a ticket from the BJP’s national leadership as mere speculation.

“All news reports that surfaced in a section of the media are just speculations. If I have any plans I will definitely share them with the media,” said Dr Soundararajan, who was the BJP’s state president in Tamil Nadu before being appointed as the Governor of Telangana and the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.

The Governor also denied that she had visited New Delhi recently to lobby for a ticket to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. “I have not made any request to contest as an MP nor did I visit New Delhi. I have been to Thoothukudi to visit the flood victims,” Dr Soundarajan said. The Governor’s name also did the rounds during the Vice President’s election before the BJP named Jagdeep Dhankar as its candidate.

Advertisement

The Governor today visited a timber factory which has been assigned the task of making the 100 doors of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya. She iterated that she prefers to be among the people, adding: “I am always with the people. Currently, I am serving as the Governor of Telangana and Puducherry. With the blessings of Lord Ram and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I am discharging my duties.”

Following her visit to Anuradha Timber International, she appreciated on ‘X’ the exemplary craftsmanship on the doors of the Ram Temple, adding: “This esteemed Hyderabad-based company, India’s largest timber company with a three-generation legacy, has etched its name not only in wood but also in the annals of our nation’s cultural history.”

The Governor did not share the best of relations with the previous BRS government since she refused to be just a rubber stamp. After the Congress government came into office, the Governor refused to accept the resignation of the TSPSC Chairman and the rest of the board straight away and instead opted to seek legal counsel on the matter.