Telangana govt to act against abusive posts against CM

Telangana Industry Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday hinted that the government would take strong action against those making derogatory comments against state Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, his Cabinet and the BRS legislators after the police arrested a YouTuber, Chintapandu Naveen, who goes by the name Teenmaar Mallanna, late last night.

As BJP state president Bandi Sanjay deplored the arrest the BRS hit back citing reports of punitive action taken against journalists and YouTubers in several BJP ruled states like Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka.

Rao took to Twitter and, citing the arrest of actor Chetan in Karnataka, wrote, “In BJP-ruled Karnataka, 14 days jail for an offensive tweet. In Telangana, we’ve been tolerating direct and horrible insults to our chief minister, ministers and legislators. Maybe we need to give them back in the same coin, what say people? Right to Freedom of expression is not Right to Abuse.”

Teenmaar Mallana is a staunch critic of BRS and had recently held a discussion with a leader who switched her loyalty from BRS to BJP on the liquor scam and BRS MLC K Kavitha’s interrogation by the ED which irked the ruling party. A member of Telangana Jagruthi, the cultural wing of the BRS, had lodged a police complaint against him. However, the BRS mouthpiece suggested Naveen was picked up from his office in Peerzaguda on the outskirts of Hyderabad for assaulting two policemen.

Earlier in the day, Bandi Sanjay, the BJP state president deplored the arrest of Naveen saying, “Democracy is under threat in Telangana, Let’s Save Democracy! KCR is digging his own grave by stifling the voices which are questioning his tyranny.”

He also visited the families of the arrested YouTubers. He further wrote “Visited Teenmaar Mallanna garu and Telangana Vittal garu’s residences and spoke to their family members following their undemocratic arrest by Telangana Police. Assured to stand by the family. Are these police or BJP goons? CM is resorting to these tactics after his son’s role came out in paper leakage issue and daughter’s role in liquor scam.”

Meanwhile, Congress president A Revanth Reddy has urged the governor to allow industry minister KT Rama Rao to be investigated for the TSPSC question paper leak alleging that the employees in his department were involved in the leak. He alleged that KTR’s PA was involved in the paper leak. According to Reddy under Article 317 the governor had special powers to suspend all current board members.

It may be mentioned that both Congress state chief and BJP state president have been issued notice by the SIT to appear before it for the allegations raised by them.