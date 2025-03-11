Logo

Logo

# India

Telangana govt deploys robotic technology to locate trapped workers in Srisailam tunnel

The Telangana government on Tuesday deployed robotic technology to assist rescuers in locating the seven workers trapped inside the Srisailam Left Bank Canal tunnel. A Hyderabad-based company, Anvi Robotics, has been roped in, and an AI-based robotic camera system was deployed at the accident site.

Statesman News Service | Hyderabad | March 11, 2025 6:45 pm

Telangana govt deploys robotic technology to locate trapped workers in Srisailam tunnel

Photo: IANS

The Telangana government on Tuesday deployed robotic technology to assist rescuers in locating the seven workers trapped inside the Srisailam Left Bank Canal tunnel. A Hyderabad-based company, Anvi Robotics, has been roped in, and an AI-based robotic camera system was deployed at the accident site. Moreover, cadaver dogs were sent in once again to trace the remaining seven workers still trapped under the debris.

Two representatives from Anvi Robotics sent a robotic system into the tunnel using a loco train on Tuesday and installed a communication system near the control office. The robot was deployed to assist in digging at the site identified by cadaver dogs. Manual digging at the tunnel’s end rock was considered risky. The state government decided to proceed with robotic technology after scientists from the Geological Survey of India (GSI) warned that the accident site was too unstable and that attempts to dislodge the debris or slush might trigger another collapse. Rescue harnesses and other necessary equipment have also been deployed. The state government has allocated Rs 4 crore for hiring robotic technology to help in the rescue work. Around 110 rescue workers also entered the tunnel with the robot and cadaver dogs.

Advertisement

The cadaver dogs from Kerala, flown in on a special helicopter along with their handlers, detected the remains of tunnel boring machine (TBM) operator Gurpreet Singh. His body was still stuck in the TBM when it was discovered. However, the seven remaining workers have not been found yet, 17 days after the accident, which occurred on 22 February. The state government has announced Rs 25 lakh as ex gratia to Gurpreet Singh’s next of kin. Special Chief Secretary of the Disaster Management Department Arvind Kumar on Tuesday reviewed the rescue work along with the Nagarkurnool Collector B Santosh and various agencies working at the site to take stock of the rescue efforts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related posts

# India

First body retrieved in SLBC tunnel accident in Telangana

In a breakthrough, the body of one of the eight trapped workers was brought out in the tunnel boring machine (TBM) at the accident site of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel in Nagarkurnool district of Telangana, 16 days after the roof collapsed, leaving it waterlogged and filled with slush.

# India

TG govt allocates Rs 4 cr for SLBC rescue using robots

The Telangana government has allocated Rs 4 crore for robotic technology to expedite the rescue mission after failing to trace the eight trapped men inside the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) in the Nagarkurnool district even 15 days after the incident.