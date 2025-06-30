Telangana factory fire tragedy: PM Modi announces ex-gratia for victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed his anguish over the loss of lives in a fire tragedy at a factory in Sangareddy, Telangana.

In a condolence message posted on handle X, the Prime Minister announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured. Advertisement

“Anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire tragedy at a factory in Sangareddy, Telangana. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon,” the Prime Minister said in his post. Advertisement

A massive reactor explosion at Sigachi Industries in Telangana’s Pashamylaram on Monday morning resulted in at least 8 fatalities and several injuries.

The PMNRF’s ex-gratia payment aims to provide financial support to the families of the deceased and the injured. This gesture reflects the government’s concern for the welfare of those affected by the tragedy.