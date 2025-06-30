Telangana factory blast: Congress president Kharge condoles loss of lives

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday expressed his deep anguish over the loss of lives in a chemical factory blast in Sangareddy district, Telangana.

In a post on X, the Congress president said, “Extremely anguished by the loss of precious lives, following a chemical factory blast in Sangareddy district in Telangana.”

Extending his condolences to the families of the bereaved and wishing the injured a speedy recovery, he said, “My thoughts and prayers are with the injured. We wish them a speedy recovery.”

Kharge appreciated the state government’s efforts in responding to the disaster, saying, “The State Government and authorities are working at a war footing in their rescue efforts and providing immediate medical and other assistance to the injured.”