Telangana Cong Govt to launch statewide caste census on November 6

The Congress-led government in Telangana is preparing to conduct its first caste census across the state, beginning on November 6. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu held a meeting with district collectors to discuss the action plan for this comprehensive census, which is expected to be completed by November 30.

In 2014, the BRS government conducted a Samagra Kutumba Survey soon after the formation of the state; however, the data was never made public and was gathered on a single day across the state. The current government has now decided to make the data from this survey publicly available.

“This socio-economic survey will inform policies and support marginalized communities,” said the deputy chief minister after addressing the district collectors via video conference.

Conducting a caste census was one of the Congress party’s key poll promises, included in its declaration for backward castes. Additionally, a resolution supporting the caste census was passed in the Assembly—a key issue repeatedly highlighted by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

For this initiative, nearly 80,000 enumerators will be deployed to gather data from every household in the state, with each enumerator covering approximately 150 households.

The census questionnaire, consisting of 54 questions across seven pages, will gather detailed personal and socio-economic information. This data will be crucial in shaping policies for backward classes, who are seeking an increase in their reservation quotas. A pilot census covering 56 households has already been completed in the state.