Logo

Logo

# India

Telangana CM seeks Centre’s cooperation in release of funds

Revanth Reddy called up Union Minister and state BJP chief Kishan Reddy with request to arrange a meeting with heads of various departments of the Central government.

Statesman News Service | Hyderabad | December 13, 2023 7:40 pm

Telangana CM seeks Centre’s cooperation in release of funds

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Wednesday requested Union Minister for Tourism and DONER G Kishan Reddy for cooperation between the Centre and state government over the release of funds and other issues.

The chief minister called up Kishan Reddy, who is also the state BJP president, to arrange a meeting with heads of various departments of the Central government.

After he assumed office, Reddy approached political rivals on various issues despite a bitter election campaign in the run-up to the recent assembly elections. While he invited AIMIM MLAs, including Akbaruddin Owaisi, to discuss the development projects on river Musi and the Old City area he reached out to the BRS to ensure that the speaker was elected uncontested.

Advertisement

Today, the chief minister held a review meeting on Dharani, the integrated digital land records system introduced by KCR. Dharani was one of the key reasons behind the defeat of the BRS and Congress has promised to dump it and introduce an improved system to rectify the mistakes and take into account the grievances of the people.

Advertisement

Related posts

# India

Guv yet to accept resignation of TSPSC Chairman

Since the Congress came to power after promising to dissolve the current TSPSC board and issue fresh notifications as well as a job calendar, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had convened a review meeting on the TSPSC on Tuesday.