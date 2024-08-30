Telangana CM Revanth Reddy tenders apology to Supreme Court for his statement over bail to BRS leader K Kavitha

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy tendered an apology to the Supreme Court on Friday after the apex court expressed strong displeasure over the Telangana Chief Minister’s statement that he gave on the top court granting bail to BRS leader K Kavitha.

In a post on X, CM Reddy said, “I have the highest regard and full faith in the Indian Judiciary. I understand that certain press reports dated 29th August, 2024 containing comments attributed to me have given the impression that I am questioning the judicial wisdom of the Hon’ble Court.”

He further stated that he was a firm believer in the Constitution and its ethos and hold the Judiciary in high esteem.

“I reiterate that I am a firm believer of the judicial process. I unconditionally express my regret for the statements reflected in the press reports. The remarks attributed to me in such reports have been taken out of context. I have unconditional respect & highest regard for the Judiciary & its independence. As a firm believer in the Constitution of India and its ethos, I have and continue to hold the Judiciary in its highest esteem,” he further said.

The SC on Thursday expressed strong displeasure over Revanth Reddy’s statement that he gave after the top court granted bail to BRS leader K Kavitha, saying that the judiciary doesn’t interfere in the sphere of the legislature and the same respect applies for the legislature too.

A bench of justices of BR Gavai, Prashant Kumar Mishra and KV Viswanathan criticised the statement made by the Telangana CM and remarked that a constitutional functionary is speaking in such a manner. The court asked Revanth Reddy’s lawyer that they read what he said this morning.

Revanth Reddy reportedly raised doubts over Kavitha getting bail in five months when Manish Sisodia got it after 15 months and Arvind Kejriwal is yet to get it.

The bench said that it is not bothered about someone criticizing but they will keep performing the duties as per the conscience. The top court also questioned whether it would pass the order in consultation with a political party. Warning the CM for his statement, the top court also commented that “The trial may be taken outside the state if Telangana Chief Minister does not have respect for the Supreme Court, the highest court in the country.”

BRS leader K Kavitha was released from Tihar Jail on August 27 following the Supreme Court’s decision to grant her bail. This development comes amid ongoing investigations into alleged irregularities in the ‘excise policy case’ by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).