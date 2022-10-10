Telangana CID-DG injured, wife dead after car accident in Rajasthan

Telegangana’s CID-Director General, Govind Singh, and his driver were injured while DG’s wife died on the spot, when an SUV car in which they were travelling after paying obeisance at Tanot Mata Mandir in Jaisalmer district, turned turtle, after its tyre burst in Ramgarh area.

“The deceased woman was identified as Sheela Singh, about 50 years old”, the Superintendent of Police of Jaisalmer district, Bhanwar Singh Nathawat told SNS when contacted.

Four persons including DG-CID (IPS), his wife, an assistant (PSO) and driver were sitting in the car when it lost control as its tyre deflated on the Tanot-Ramgarh road at around 4 pm, the SP said.

“Mr Singh, driver and PSO were rushed to a nearby government hospital where they are said to be out of danger”, SHO of Ramgarh Police Station Pema Ram said.