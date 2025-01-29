Telangana caste census report to be submitted to Cabinet Subcommittee on Feb 2

The final report of the Telangana Caste Census will be submitted to the Cabinet subcommittee on February 2. The survey has covered approximately 96 per cent of families across the state.

The Congress-led government launched the Socio-Economic, Education, Employment, and Political Caste Survey 2024 on November 6. The survey was completed in the first week of December across all districts.

Advertisement

Over one lakh state government employees, including enumerators, supervisors, and data entry operators, participated in the census.

Advertisement

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held a review meeting today with ministers and key officials to discuss the caste census.

He stated that the census findings would help ensure social empowerment and the comprehensive development of backward classes, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, minorities, and other marginalized sections of society.

The statistical data collected will be utilized by the dedicated Backward Classes Commission established by the Congress government.

A total of 1.6 crore families were identified in the state, with census teams successfully collecting data from more than 96 per cent of them.

However, some families were unavailable, some refused to provide details, and some houses were found locked. Officials stated that the draft report would be submitted within the next couple of days.

Fulfilling its electoral promise, the Congress government passed a resolution in the Assembly on February 16, 2024, to conduct a caste census.

A Cabinet subcommittee, headed by Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, was formed on September 12 to oversee the process.

The Planning Department was designated as the nodal agency for the census. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, a strong advocate for a nationwide caste census, had visited Telangana on the eve of the survey. The Congress appointed district heads to monitor the census process in the state.