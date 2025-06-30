Telangana: 8 killed, 26 injured after reactor explodes at chemical factory; PM Modi offers condolences

At least eight people were killed and 26 others sustained injuries following a blast at a chemical factory in Telangana’s Sangareddy district on Monday.

According to intial reports, routine operations were goining at the Sigachi Chemicals facility in the Pashamylaram Industrial Area of Sangareddy when a reactor exloded.

The explosion resulted in a massive fire that engulfed the factory premises. Emergency response teams, including fire fighters were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, along with Hydra cranes and local police reached the spot to carry out the rescue operation.

The injured were admitted to a local hospital for treatment where some of them are said to be in a critical condition.

According to officials, around 150 people were present inside the chemical factory at the time of the blast.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences over the incident. “Anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire tragedy at a factory in Sangareddy, Telangana. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

He also announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased, and Rs 50,000 for the injured.