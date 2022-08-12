Tejashwi Yadav opens up on Mahagathbandhan 2.0 with JD(U): “Natural alliance, not deal”

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday termed the newly formed alliance with Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) and Mahagathbandhan “a natural alliance and not a deal”. He further announced that Bihar will be the largest government jobs-giving state within a month.

Talking to the reporters in Delhi, where Tejashwi arrived on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan to meet his father and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi told, “It’s a natural alliance, not a deal.

This is the real ‘Mahagathbandhan’ which was formed by Lalu Yadav Ji and Nitish Kumar. We welcomed Nitish Kumar’s decision and came together.” Speaking about the time his government need to fulfillment of his promises of providing jobs to the youth of the state, the Deputy CM promised that it will only be done after passing the trust vote in the Assembly.

“We do not do BJP-style politics that we will threaten and buy the leaders. We will provide jobs, and let the trust vote be over. We are very serious about this issue. Within one month, you will see that Bihar will be the single-largest job-giving state in government jobs,” he announced.

However, soon after taking in as Nitish Kumar’s deputy on Wednesday, Tejashwi told that the new government will focus on unemployment and poverty as a priority.

Speaking to journalists Yadav announced that the Chief Minister sees the pain of the poor. “Bihar did what the country needs to do. We have shown them away. Our fight has been against unemployment. Our CM felt the pain of the poor and the youth. We will give bumper jobs within one month to the poor and youth, it’ll be something so grand that it has never happened before,” Tejashwi Yadav said to ANI.

He also clarified his confidence in the Mahagathbandhan and revealed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would be cornered as the opposition in Vidhan Sabha.

“Mahagathbandhan is so strong that BJP would be only one left for Opposition in Vidhan Sabha… The difficult decision taken by CM Nitish Kumar is a decision that was needed. Communal tensions were being spread by BJP, they were trying to kill regional parties,” he announced further.

