Tejashwi seeks a chance to build a new Bihar, free of crime

Bihar’s Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav strongly urged the Vaishya community on Tuesday to support the Grand Alliance in the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar and promised that he will never compromise with law and order.

Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar, the RJD leader has been participating in programmes organised by various communities in the state. However, when he reached the RJD office in Patna on Tuesday to attend the Bhama Shah Jayanti, he was in a new avatar.

Instead of ignoring the Jungle Raj narrative set by the ruling NDA in Bihar, he promised to build the state with a new vision and assured safety and security for everyone. He also asserted that he is young and he is ready to play a long and successful innings in politics.

Tejashwi said, “Give me a chance. I am young, I have a new vision. Let’s build a new Bihar together. We have made a lot of efforts during a short but effective 17-month stint. I am determined for a long term in politics. That is why I will not compromise with the law and order of Bihar at any cost.”

He further said that during the past 20 years, the NDA government has done nothing special for the Vaishya community. The BJP people only scare and threaten while the RJD has always tried to unite the Vaishya community.

He added, “We had promised you that we will always be with you. Whatever demand the community has made, we have tried to fulfill it from time to time. The relationship that we have built with you will become even stronger in the future.”

The Janata Dal (U) also organised the birth anniversary celebration of Bhama Shah at the party office in Patna, which remained a low-key affair. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated the programme and paid floral tribute to Bhama Shah.

Addressing the gathering, JD(U) State President Umesh Singh Kushwaha said that Nitish Kumar has given a new direction to the state with the mantra of ‘Development with Justice’ and ensured a fear-free environment for businessmen.

He said that the Vaishya community has a wide influence in the society, therefore it is the responsibility of all of us to convey the achievements of the Nitish government to the people.