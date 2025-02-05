Tejashwi meets governor over deteriorating law and order in Bihar

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, on Wednesday called on Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and handed him a memorandum drawing his attention to the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

The former deputy chief minister of Bihar apprised the governor about the chaos purportedly prevailing in the state due to lawlessness and corruption.

After the meeting, he lashed out at the state government, especially targeting Nitish Kumar, the chief minister who is responsible for the Department of Home.

He said Bihar is not in safe hands as the law and order has collapsed in the state. In this context, he cited the painful incident of Madhubani where one, Maulana Mohammad Feroz, was beaten up by some police personnel during vehicle checkup. After an investigation into the incident, the cops found guilty of assault on the maulana were suspended while police station in-charge trainee DSP Gaurav Gupta was removed from his post.

After the incident, the incident continues to be in the limelight. Tejashwi Yadav, who is the leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly visited Madhubani to meet the victim which politicised the incident.

In a post on social media platform X, Tejashwi wrote, “Due to the poor law and order situation in Bihar, record breaking incidents of murder, firing, rape, robbery, theft, snatching and extortion are happening every day in the state and smuggling of liquor and drugs is at its peak. Hundreds of people are being murdered every month. The police administration is torturing the common citizens on the basis of caste and religion. Muslims are especially being targeted and harassed.”

“The criminals are emboldened under the protection of the government. The ministers of the state government themselves are openly accepting the crimes sponsored by the government. The state and central ministers are justifying the firing of hundreds of rounds. There is a worrying situation of anarchy and chaos in the state. The Chief Minister is unaware of all this,” he added.