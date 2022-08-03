Teenage girl beheads 7-years-old niece in Dungarpur, Rajasthan

In a shocking incident, a teenage girl allegedly beheaded her seven-year-old niece in Jijavafala village of the Dungarpur district on Monday. She is claimed to have committed the crime under the influence of some ‘supernatural power’ that she acquired after holding three days of continuous worship of a deity.

After hacking the innocent girl, she attacked her mother and father too with the sword she used to kill her niece. The incident took place amid a religious event, ‘Dasha Mata Pooja’, on the eve of Hariyali Amavasya.

When the police raided her house after the incident, they found the deceased lying in a pool of blood with her head hanging from the skin of her scalp. She is identified as Varsha.

“The wounds on her body showed that the accused ruthlessly attacked the little girl on her neck and other parts of her body,” SHO of Chitri police station Govind Singh told SNS when contacted.

Her mother and father, who were seriously injured by the teenager, were referred to a hospital for treatment.

The accused, who is a 14-year-old girl student of class 10, has been admitted to the Sagawara Hospital for medical tests and counseling to ascertain what went wrong with her. As she suddenly took out the sword kept behind the ‘Dasha Mata’ poster and idol, swung it in the air, and attacked everyone present in the rooms, SHO said, adding her parents ran out of the room to save their lives.

A case has been registered under section 302 of IPC for murder against the girl. She will be interrogated after her return from the hospital, SHO said. A team of forensic science experts also initiated investigations after collecting samples and taking pictures of the incident victim.

Every year, tribal people in Dungarpur hold “Dasha Mata Ki Pooja Sthapana” on Hariyali and immerse the idol of the deity on the tenth day into a water reservoir or river.