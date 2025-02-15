‘Tech Triumph Season-3’ to elevate India’s gaming innovation

The World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES), in collaboration with the Interactive Entertainment and Innovation Council (IEIC) and WinZO, has launched Tech Triumph Season-3, a massive gaming competition aimed at putting India’s gaming innovation on the global map.

A statement from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting stated that the event is open to both domestic and international participants, and offers aspiring game developers a chance to showcase their talent at the prestigious Game Developers Conference (GDC) 2025 in San Francisco, scheduled for March 17-21.

Tech Triumph Season 3 will not only provide an international platform for Indian game developers but also bolster India’s growing stature in the global gaming ecosystem.

Winners will receive a fully sponsored opportunity to present their products, intellectual properties, and technology at both GDC 2025 and WAVES in India, marking a major step in showcasing India’s gaming talent on a world stage.

Launched by the IEIC in partnership with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), this initiative forms part of the Create in India Challenge – Season 1.

The competition is an effort to recognize, identify, and elevate Indian gaming talent, as well as promote the nation’s expanding gaming industry, which is becoming a global powerhouse in technology and intellectual property.

The competition is open to a wide array of participants, including game developers, startups, gaming studios, esports entities, and tech companies engaged in gaming technologies. Participants must submit a working prototype of their games, regardless of the stage of development, to qualify.

The Tech Triumph Season 3 also invites participants from the business side of gaming, including solutions for gaming companies in areas like payments, security, monetization, and esports event production.

Aspiring participants can take part by submitting their games through the official contest website. A panel of experts will evaluate the submissions, and the top entries will be shortlisted for the pitching round, with winners announced by a distinguished jury.

The selected winners will be given full support in preparing for their showcase at the GDC and WAVES events, ensuring they make the most of the opportunity to present their innovations to a global audience.