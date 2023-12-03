Team Yogi played a key role in BJP’s stunning win in three States

BJP leaders of Uttar Pradesh led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paved the way for landslide victory of the party in three Assembly elections of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

The popularity of Chief Minister Adityanath also played a big role in the BJP’s election victory in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the highest demand in all three states was for Chief Minister Yogi’s rally and road shows.

Yogi held 57 rallies and road shows in support of 92 candidates in just 15 days in the month of November.

Wherever Yogi went, the BJP candidates won on most of the seats, party sources here on Sunday said.

In Rajasthan, Yogi started the election campaign from the nomination meeting of party candidate Balaknath from Tijara seat of Alwar district.

In view of the image of Bulldozer Baba, even the entrance gates of his meetings were built using bulldozers. In Telangana too, a huge crowd gathered during CM Yogi’s road show.

CM Yogi started an election campaign from November and held eight rallies in two days in Telangana to seek votes and support for 15 candidates.

In Chhattisgarh, seven rallies were held for 9 candidates in two days. In Madhya Pradesh, 16 rallies were held in four days to seek votes for 29 candidates. In Rajasthan, he held 26 rallies in seven days and appealed to make 39 candidates victorious.

Other senior BJP leaders of UP have shown their strength in the party’s landslide victory in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan assembly elections. The command of election management in both the states were in the hands of the state BJP leaders.

Former state president Laxmikant Bajpayee, Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak and state Minister Swatantra Dev Singh were also deployed for MP election work.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya campaigned in about 15 districts in Rajasthan and MP. The election results in most of the districts have been in favor of the party.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak had command of seven seats in Bhopal district. The party has won five out of seven seats. Pathak also campaigned on about 30 seats in Sagar, Datia, Harda, Tikamgarh, Sidhi, Singrauli and Betul.

Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh was responsible for seven seats in Kurmi-dominated Satna district. Also organized a rally for PM Modi. The BJP won six out of seven seats in the district.

BJP MLC Mahendra Singh was appointed in-charge of Ajmer division of Rajasthan. In 2018, the BJP had won 12 out of 29 seats in Ajmer division but this time the BJP has won 22 seats.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma was appointed in-charge of four seats of Harda and Itarsi in MP. BJP has won all four seats. BJP state vice president Pankaj Singh had the responsibility of Vidisha district of MP. Earlier BJP had lost elections on two seats in Vidisha. This time the party has captured all five seats.

Former state president and national vice president of the party, Laxmikant Bajpai was responsible for 22 seats of Rewa division. The BJP has won 18 seats in Rewa.

Minister of State for Transport with independent charge Dayashankar Singh was in-charge in Balaghat of MP. The party has won four out of six seats there. After that he was given the responsibility of Alwar, Rajasthan. The party has also won the elections in Alwar.

The command of BJP’s election management in Madhya Pradesh was in the hands of JPS Rathore, Minister of State, Independent Charge, Cooperation, State Government Rathore also had the responsibility of 25 assembly seats of Bhopal division. The BJP has won the election in 22 out of 25 seats.