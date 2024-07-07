Team Sea Sakthi from India wins three prizes at Monaco Energy Boat Challenge

Team Sea Sakthi from India made history at the 11th Monaco Energy Boat Challenge (MEBC) by winning three awards, including the Innovation Prize, Design Prize, and Communication Prize.

This was the best performance by the team to date, with the Communication Prize marking a hat-trick for Team India, who have won it for the third consecutive year.

After the prize ceremony, Roshan from Team Sea Sakthi told ANI, “We won three awards this year, which is our best performance yet. We won the Design Prize, the Innovation Prize, and the Communication Prize. Winning the Communication Prize for the third year in a row is particularly gratifying. Although we didn’t perform as expected in the races, we are determined to come back stronger next year. We also hope to see more teams from India participate, increasing our representation here.”

Another team member, Hemalata, an undergraduate student in Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering from Kumaraguru College of Technology, Coimbatore, added, “We are the only Indian team participating in MEBC for the third time. We are still learning and growing stronger with more confidence, and in the coming years, we will give our best.”

Shankar Vanavarayar, President of Kumaraguru College of Technology, remarked, “This is an extraordinary moment for us, being here in the yachting capital of Europe with an Indian team. Our students have participated for the third time and have won the Communication Prize each year. This year, winning the Design and Innovation Prizes is especially significant. For an Indian team to excel in these categories in Europe, where boats and yachts are integral to the culture, is phenomenal. It showcases the ingenuity and design capabilities of Indians. India will lead through technology, and this year, sustainability is key. Technology combined with sustainability is the future, and India should spearhead this movement.”

The Monaco Energy Boat Challenge attracted 18 teams for the Energy Class, 13 teams for the Solar Class, and 15 teams for the Open Sea Class. Commenting on Team India’s performance, Bernard d’Alessandri, organiser of MEBC and MD & CEO and General Secretary of the Yacht Club de Monaco, said, “This year was the best year for Team India. They have been part of the MEBC for the past three years, and we are very proud of their innovative skills.”

Alessandri also announced a new category focusing on Artificial Intelligence for next year’s MEBC, scheduled for July 2-5.

“Every year, the MEBC becomes bigger and better. For next year, we have announced a new category focusing on Artificial Intelligence. The 12th edition of MEBC is scheduled for July 2-5,” Alessandri said.

Supported by the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, UBS, BMW, and SBM Offshore, the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge has garnered significant attention from industry giants such as Monaco Marine, Oceanco, Ferretti Group, Azimut/Benetti Group, Sanlorenzo, and Lurssen. These prominent names are eager to contribute to the transformation of yachting. For young competitors, this event offers valuable opportunities to connect with industry leaders and explore job offers and internships through the Job Forum.