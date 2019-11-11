While speaking on the eve of the birthday of Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad, independent India’s first education minister on Sunday, the West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar said, “Teachers should be treated with respect and paid their due.”

“Such a worrisome scenario has a detrimental impact on education that is vital for nation-building,” he said. The governor emphasized the contribution of Abdul Kalam Azad in establishing the educational foundation of the country.

A day before, the governor had met the agitating members of the Jadavpur University Teachers’ Association (JUTA) and discussed the implementation of the implementation of the revised UGC payscale for the faculty among other issues.

JUTA General Secretary Partha Pratim Roy had on Saturday said claimed that the governor told the delegation that is was totally unjustified to implement the new pay scale from January 1, 2020 instead of the scheduled date of January 1, 2016.