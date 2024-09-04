Teachers can empower students to build developed nation through optimal use of technology: Prez Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said that through modern methods of imparting education and optimal use of technology, as envisaged in National Education Policy 2020, teachers can empower the students to have a fruitful life and build a developed nation.

Greeting teachers across the country on the eve of Teachers’ Day, the President said teachers are entrusted with the crucial task of nurturing the minds of the future generation, guiding them towards overall excellence.

“Teachers have a duty to instill in students, moral values, critical thinking skills, and a sense of responsibility towards the society,” Murmu said in a message.

“On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, I extend my warm wishes to all the teachers in our country. This day marks the birth anniversary of the great educationist, philosopher and former President of India Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who is a great source of inspiration for the entire nation. I pay my humble tributes to him on this occasion,” she said.

“Children are the future of the country. As students they learn life-skills and values. Teachers, as mentors, can mould students into future leaders who will shape the destiny of our country,” the President said.

“I once again convey my good wishes to the entire teaching community and wish them success in the endeavour of building an enlightened community of students who will take India to greater heights,” she said.