TDP & YSRCP exchange barbs over Pushpa 2 dialogue

A popular dialogue from Pushpa 2 movie has become a focal point of political rhetoric in Andhra Pradesh. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has castigated the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) for using it in a violent tone. In response, former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy questioned the state of democracy in Andhra Pradesh, asking whether even a movie dialogue is now subject to censorship.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, however, condoned it, pointing out that violence depicted on the silver screen should never be normalised. The movie won its lead actor, Allu Arjun, the Gaddar Film Awards instituted by the Telangana government.

The controversy erupted following a flexi banner put up during the YSRCP president’s recent visit to Palnadu district. The banner quoted a dialogue from Pushpa 2, suggesting that there would be a bloodbath once the YSRCP returns to power in 2029. It read, “Once YSRCP comes to power in 2029, we’ll chop heads one by one like at Gangamma Jatara… Rappa Rappa.”

Gangamma Jatara is a folk festival held in Tirupati, where animal sacrifice takes place. The YSRCP came under fire for the banner’s violent tone, and a case was registered against the accused, Ravi Teja, after the TDP filed a complaint.

On being questioned by the media on Thursday, Reddy nonchalantly remarked, “Isn’t it a movie dialogue? Which movie is it from?” He then said, “So, what’s wrong with using a film dialogue on a banner? Aren’t we still in a democracy?” Reddy even suggested that the TDP-turned-YSRCP cadre holding the banner was so angry with the Chief Minister that he thought the “Rappa Rappa (one by one)” dialogue was appropriate. He went on to repeat the entire dialogue from Pushpa 2 and even performed the signature hand gesture of lead actor Allu Arjun, leaving the room in splits.

However, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was not amused by Reddy’s antics. He said, “If there is a dialogue in films that is a joke, can it be put on a banner? People are killed in movies, do you think it is okay to kill them outside (in real life)? Do you think rape shown on movies is acceptable outside? Taking a dig at Reddy over the killing of his uncle, YS Vivekananda Reddy, Naidu slammed the YSRCP leader for being irresponsible. He further said it pointed to the mindset of criminals. IT Minister Nara Lokesh posted the clip of Reddy justifying the dialogue and slammed him, saying, “Will you slaughter them like sheep? What does it mean that you are defending the language of your admirer? Your attitude is very dangerous for democracy.”