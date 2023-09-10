TDP MP alleges ‘political vendetta’ over Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Ravindra Kumar on Saturday claimed that the party chief Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest was a result of “political vendetta”.

“Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest was illegal. He has been arrested in what appears to be a case of a political vendetta. It’s almost more than 20 hours since Chandra Babu Naidu was not presented before the Court. Why the CID is not producing him before the court? If they have filed a case and have prepared a charge sheet, why a delay in producing him,” the MP questioned.

“Only 10 per cent of the share was from the government in skill development centre rest of the 90 per cent funds were from Siemens company,” he said.

Former Andhra Pradesh minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader, Kondru Murali Mohan, on Saturday condemned the arrest of party chief and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and called it a “dark day” for the people of the state.

“Today is a dark day for the people of Andhra Pradesh. A day when democracy was mocked. We condemn the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu,” Kondru Murali Mohan said while speaking to ANI.

Further, hitting out at Andhra CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the TDP leader accused him of “looting land and sand” in the state.

“Such unrighteous action belongs to Jagan Mohan Reddy alone. Jagan came to power with only one chance and looted land and sand in the state without distinction. When Chandrababu asked why they were arresting me, the CID officials spoke mockingly,” he added.

Mohan said that the ruling party, YCP is resorting to “such measures” in fear of losing the upcoming state assembly polls.

“They are resorting to such measures because of the fear that YCP will not get a single seat in the upcoming elections. CM Jagan is arresting those who questioned the government in the state using CID. In the coming days, the people of the state will give appropriate answers to YCP,” the TDP leader said.

Earlier Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID) arrested Naidu in connection with an alleged Skill Development Corporation scam.

According to CID, this case revolves around the establishment of clusters of Centers of Excellence (CoEs) in the state of Andhra Pradesh, with a total estimated project value of Rs 3300 crores.

The agency also claimed that the alleged fraud has caused a huge loss to the Government of Andhra Pradesh in excess of Rs 300 crores.

As per the CID, the investigation has revealed serious irregularities such as before any expenditure by private entities, the then state government provided an advance of Rs 371 crores, representing the entire 10 per cent commitment by the government.

Most of the money advanced by the government was diverted to shell companies through fake invoices, with no actual delivery or sale of the items mentioned in the invoices, CID said.

In its remand report, the CID has said that according to the investigation so far, the total amount spent by private entities on six skill development clusters is sourced exclusively from funds advanced by the Government of AP and AP Skill Development Center, totalling Rs 371 crores.