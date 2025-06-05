Tata ties up with Dassault to make Rafale aircraft fuselage in Hyderabad

Dassault Aviation and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) have signed four Production Transfer Agreements to manufacture the Rafale fighter aircraft fuselage in India, marking a significant step forward in strengthening India’s aerospace manufacturing capabilities and supporting global supply chains, according to an official press release issued on Thursday by Dassault Aviation.

Under the scope of the partnership, the TASL will set up a cutting-edge production facility in Hyderabad to manufacture key structural sections of the Rafale, including the lateral shells of the rear fuselage, the complete rear section, the central fuselage and the front section.

The first fuselage sections are expected to roll off the assembly line in FY 2028, with the facility expected to deliver up to two complete fuselages per month, according to the release.

“For the first time, Rafale fuselages will be produced outside France. This is a decisive step in strengthening our supply chain in India. Thanks to the expansion of our local partners, including TASL, one of the major players in the Indian aerospace industry, this supply chain will contribute to the successful ramp-up of the Rafale, and, with our support, will meet our quality and competitiveness requirements”, Dassault Aviation Chairman & CEO Eric Trappier.

Tata Advanced Systems Limited Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director Sukaran Singh said, “This partnership marks a significant step in India’s aerospace journey. The production of the complete Rafale fuselage in India underscores the deepening trust in Tata Advanced Systems’ capabilities and the strength of our collaboration with Dassault Aviation. It also reflects the remarkable progress India has made in establishing a modern, robust aerospace manufacturing ecosystem that can support global platforms”.

The signing of these contracts reflects Dassault Aviation’s strong commitment to India’s ‘Make in India’ and Atma Nirbhar initiatives. The partnership aims to strengthen India’s position as a key player in the global aerospace supply chain while supporting its goal of greater economic self-reliance, the release stated.

The Indian Air Force already operates around 36 Rafale aircraft. The Indian Navy plans to induct 26 Rafale Marine jets by 2030 as part of the Rs 63,000-crore deal between India and France inked in April this year. The deal includes provisions for technology transfer and the establishment of maintenance and production facilities in India.